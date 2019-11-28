Image caption Jordan Davidson (left) killed Nicholas Churton (right) with a machete and hammer

A watchdog has criticised "ad hoc" information sharing between police and probation workers after a man was murdered by an offender out on licence.

Nicholas Churton, 67, was killed with a machete and hammer by Jordan Davidson at his home in Wrexham in 2017.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said liaison arrangements "significantly contributed to the sequence of events".

North Wales Police said it was determined to learn from the incident.

The IOPC said there had been eight incidents in which Davidson came to the attention of the force between his release from Bridgend's Parc Prison in December 2016 and Mr Churton's murder three months later.

But it said the force had not breached procedures in the way it communicated with the National Probation Service (NPS) and the Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC) as, at the time of his release, Davidson was not classed as high-risk as he had not been convicted of any violent or sexual offences.

"There was no documented process, clear audit or specific guidance for those dealing with incidents involving Jordan Davidson and the decision to engage with the CRC was left to the discretion and experience of individual officers, with varying results," the report said.

Davidson had a long list of previous convictions and was out on licence and living near Mr Churton when he killed him.

In December 2017, the 27-year-old was jailed for a minimum of 23 years at Mold Crown Court after admitting murder. His sentence was later increased to 30 years.

Deputy Chief Constable Richard Debicki said he was "sorry if there was anything more that we could have done at all as an organisation which might have prevented this awful event".

He added: "We have fully engaged with the IOPC throughout their investigations and have been absolutely determined to learn from this tragic incident.

"Having done so, I accept in full the IOPC recommendations."

The NPS have been asked to comment and the CRB will be defunct from Monday and taken into NPS.