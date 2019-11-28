Wales

A4232: Delays after lorry crashes through central barrier

  • 28 November 2019
The scene of the crash Image copyright @SWP_Roads
Image caption The incident happened at about 05:40 GMT

A lorry that crashed through central barriers on a dual carriageway led to delays for commuters.

South Wales Police's Roads Policing Unit said the incident happened on the A4232 in Cardiff on Thursday morning.

One lane was closed in both directions between junction 33 of the M4 and Culverhouse Cross.

In a separate incident, three cars crashed on the M4 westbound between junctions 26 and 27, closing one lane.

All lanes of the M4 reopened, and one lane of the A4232 remained closed.

Image copyright @SWP_Roads
Image caption One lane was closed in both directions on the A4232 after the lorry crash
Image copyright Traffic Wales
Image caption Traffic cameras showed delays on the northbound carriageway of the A4232