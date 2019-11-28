A4232: Delays after lorry crashes through central barrier
A lorry that crashed through central barriers on a dual carriageway led to delays for commuters.
South Wales Police's Roads Policing Unit said the incident happened on the A4232 in Cardiff on Thursday morning.
One lane was closed in both directions between junction 33 of the M4 and Culverhouse Cross.
In a separate incident, three cars crashed on the M4 westbound between junctions 26 and 27, closing one lane.
All lanes of the M4 reopened, and one lane of the A4232 remained closed.