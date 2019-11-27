Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fahad Mohamed Nur was found near Cathays train station in Cardiff in June

A teenager was chased through streets by three men and stabbed 21 times, a court heard.

Fahad Mohamed Nur, 18, was found near Cardiff's Cathays railway station in June.

Shafique Shaddad, 25, formerly of Louisa Place, Cardiff, Mustafa Aldobhani, 21, of no fixed address, and Abdulgalil Aldobhani, 22, formerly of Cathays Terrace, all deny murder.

Aseel Arar, 35, of Birmingham, denies assisting an offender.

Prosecutor Michael Jones told Cardiff Crown Court shortly after midnight on 2 June, the three men chased Mr Nur to the lane behind part of Cardiff University.

He said Mr Nur suffered 21 knife wounds, including a fatal injury through the heart.

The court heard he also suffered injuries to his face and arms, demonstrating he had tried to defend himself, and later died at the University Hospital of Wales from "catastrophic injuries".

Mr Jones added Mr Nur had several hundred pounds in cash hidden in his shoes.

"If this matter was drug related may not be known, but it is not about why but about how a young man was mercilessly stabbed to death," he said.

"Having left him for dead, they fled the scene."

'Meat clever found'

He said it was "a determined and calculated pursuit to corner and kill him".

"What took place in the lane was witnessed by others who described what they saw as a relentless attack on Mr Nur," Mr Jones said.

The court heard that two weeks later a meat cleaver and a kitchen knife were found by the toilet block near Cardiff University by children.

In his defence statement Mr Mustafa said he was not in the lane and took no part in the murder.

He said he had been with the other two men that evening, but had then visited drug dealers and gone home, then on to his brother's house.

In Mr Abdulgalil's statement, he accepted he saw Mr Nur but said Mr Nur was the aggressor who had produced two knives and he had done no more than was necessary to defend himself.

Mr Shaddad said he intervened in the confrontation to stop the violence.

Ms Aseel said that when she came to Cardiff to pick up the the men she was not told nor did she suspect there had been any attack.

The trial continues.