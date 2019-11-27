Image caption Welsh language band Adwaith is made up of Gwenllian, Hollie and Heledd

The ninth Welsh Music Prize has been won by post-punk rock band Adwaith for their album Melyn.

The record was described by judges as "sharp, groovy and confident" following the announcement was made at a ceremony at the Exchange Hotel in Cardiff.

On accepting the award, the Carmarthen trio - Hollie Singer, Gwenllian Anthony, Heledd Owen - described the accolade as "so insane".

The Welsh language album saw off competition from 11 other artists.

Radio 1's Huw Stephens, who co-founded the award, said: "Adwaith have made a real impact with their personal, beautiful music that captures what it's like to be young, female, frustrated and bewildered at the world we live in."

Previous winners have included Gwenno, Gruff Rhys and last year Boy Azooga.

Also awarded for the second time, the Welsh Music Inspiration Award went to Meredydd Evans and Phyllis Kinney.

Arwel Rocet Jones collected the award on behalf of the pair, after Meredydd died in 2015.

Together, Meredydd and Phyllis dedicated their lives to Welsh music and made an enormous impact on the singing tradition in Wales through their integral role in promoting Welsh folk music to a global audience.

A new Triskel Award was given to three artists who judges believe offer a bright future for music in Wales.

This was won by Rosehip Teahouse, Los Blancos and Hana2k.

They will receive an industry support package to help kick-start their careers.