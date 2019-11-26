Image copyright M J Richardson | Geograph Image caption The hearing took place at County Hall in Cardiff

A policeman has been sacked after he was found to have filmed himself performing sex acts while on duty, a police hearing has found.

PC Christopher Leach, 37, had five allegations of misconduct proven against him at a disciplinary hearing.

A panel found he had filmed himself engaging in "lewd behaviour" at Cathays police station in Cardiff with a woman who he had met on the job.

South Wales Police said PC Leach has been dismissed without notice.

'Fell below standards'

At the hearing at Cardiff's County Hall, he was also found to have sent an inappropriate video and to have misled his supervisor. He was also found to have misled the professional standards panel.

Following the decision, Supt Mark Lenihan, from South Wales Police's professional standards department, said: "PC Leach's behaviour fell well below these standards.

"There is no place for anyone in the service who cannot secure the confidence of their colleagues or undermines the public's trust in policing."

A referral will now be made to the College of Policing for PC Leach to be added to the barring list, preventing him from returning to the profession.