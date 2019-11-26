Image copyright Google Image caption The Old Market Hall houses Monmouth Museum

Part of a Grade II-listed building housing a museum could open its doors to homeless people if plans are approved by councillors.

Monmouth's Old Market Hall, currently home to Monmouth Museum, would offer overnight shelter to rough sleepers in the town.

A section of the building would be converted and open between January and March.

The plan by Monmouth Churches is backed by police and council officers.

The building, now owned by Monmouthshire council, dates from the 1830s and forms part of the Monmouth heritage trail.

The application to open the shelter has been recommended for approval on the condition it only has eight guests per night and no other sleeping accommodation is provided at the site.

People would arrive between 18:00 and 19:00, have an evening meal, leave by 08:00 the next morning and must be free from the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs.

The housing and communities team supports the application, according to a report submitted with the application.

It said: "It will mitigate against the need to sleep rough and will potentially offer emergency respite accommodation.

"In addition the proposal supports Welsh Government policy to tackle rough sleeping."

The application will be decided by Monmouthshire's planning committee on 4 December.