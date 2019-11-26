Image caption Coastguard volunteers have begun searching the Anglesey coast at Penmon

The search for a missing plane and its pilot off the Welsh coast has resumed, the coastguard has said.

North Wales Police said the light aircraft was flying from Caernarfon Airport to the Great Orme, Llandudno, and back on Monday when it disappeared.

The force added there were no other passengers and officers were supporting the missing pilot's family.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the search has resumed around Puffin Island, near Penmon, Anglesey.

A plane carrying a sonar technology camera is searching the area as well as a lifeboat, helicopter and coastguard teams on foot.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption A helicopter and lifeboats searched for the missing aircraft

Local councillor Lewis Davies said the weather conditions at the time the plane vanished were good.

"It's hard to know what happened because the weather was perfect," he said.

"It's very calm and clear today, which will help the search, but its very worrying for the family of the missing pilot."

Image copyright flightradar24.com Image caption A flight which travelled from Caernarfon towards Llandudno on Monday appeared to disappear from the radar

HM Coastguard said it received a call for assistance shortly before 12:50 GMT on Monday.

A spokesman said the search was launched after a report an aircraft had disappeared from radar contact, two miles north east of Penmon.

RNLI Lifeboats from Beaumaris, Moelfre and Llandudno, and North Wales Police all took part.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch also said it had sent a team to investigate an accident involving a light aircraft near Beaumaris.