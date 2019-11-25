Powys police suspect's custody death prompts inquiry
- 25 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a man who fell ill while in police custody has prompted an investigation, police say.
The 20-year-old was at Newtown Police Station, Powys on Saturday and was taken to hospital where he died, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
The force referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who will conduct an independent inquiry, with its "full cooperation".
"Our thoughts are with the family of the man at this sad time," it added.