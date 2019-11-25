Image caption Robert Pugh ran the Storey Arms outdoor education centre in the Brecon Beacons

A climbing instructor at an outdoor adventure centre sexually abused three boys after forcing them to a share a tent with him, a jury heard.

Robert Pugh faces 13 charges of indecent assault against three boys, at the Storey Arms in the Brecon Beacons.

All three victims allege they were under the age of 16 when Mr Pugh started abusing them at the outdoor pursuits centre, in the 1980s and 90s.

Mr Pugh, 75, from Cardiff, denies sexually abusing the boys.

Prosecutor Roger Griffiths, told Cardiff Crown Court the three boys went to the Storey Arms centre while at school and said "each allege Mr Pugh tried to touch their genitals either over or under their sleeping bags".

'Pattern of abuse'

The court heard the first boy was on a camping trip and was forced to share a tent with the defendant and another man, when Mr Pugh tried to "cuddle him and then put his hands in his sleeping bag", before he stopped "an obvious attempt to touch his penis".

Mr Griffiths said another of the boys, who came forward after the first allegation was reported to police, was subjected to a "pattern of abuse" where Mr Pugh would enter his room where he was sleeping and grope him in the genitals.

The second boy also alleges he was "petrified" when asked to share a tent with Mr Pugh on a camping trip and was taken to a pub and given beer, despite only being 15.

Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery Image caption Storey Arms Outdoor Activity Centre has been part of Cardiff council's education service since 1971

The jury was told the third man came forward after media reports of the trial earlier this year.

Mr Griffiths told the court he was also taken to a pub regularly and Mr Pugh would also come into his room.

He also said the boy went on a skiing trip and was forced to share a double bed with Mr Pugh, who tried to touch his genitals in the night.

The jury was told this was the first time Mr Pugh had gone on trial in the case due to there being no outcome in previous trials.

Mr Pugh has denied acting inappropriately in any way in interviews with police.

The trial continues.