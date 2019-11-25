Image copyright Bill Boaden | Geograph Image caption The victim was stabbed on City Road in Roath on Sunday

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed on a major road in Cardiff.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to University Hospital of Wales after he was stabbed on City Road, in the Roath area of the city, on Sunday.

South Wales Police received a call reporting a stabbing at about 22:45 GMT.

The force said the man was in a stable condition in hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening.