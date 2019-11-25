Image caption Clive Hally taught art at Brynteg Comprehensive School between 1975 until 2011

A retired art teacher, who was being investigated over indecent assault allegations, killed himself on the day he was due to answer police bail, an inquest heard.

Clive Hally, 67, was arrested earlier this year following allegations of child abuse at Brynteg Comprehensive School, Bridgend.

He was found drowned at Cwmwernderi reservoir, near Maesteg, on 18 May.

The coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide at Monday's hearing.

Two men, now aged 48 and 50, alleged Mr Hally, from Maesteg, sexually abused them on school premises in the 1980s.

One of them said he was 13 at the time.

The other man said he was assaulted multiple times, from the age of 15.

No family members were present at the inquest at Swansea Civic Centre.

In a statement, Neil Hally said his brother was "very well liked" by people at Brynteg Comprehensive School, "due to the number of Christmas cards he would get".

He said his brother's behaviour changed following his arrest, although he had appeared "normal" in the days prior to his death.

Acting senior coroner Colin Phillips said police had ruled out any third party involvement and that clothing "left in an orderly fashion on the jetty" showed a "degree of forethought and planning".

"He was due to answer bail the same day he was found. He was facing serious allegations which were troubling him," said the coroner.

"Mr Hally died as a result of deliberately entering the reservoir with the view to ending his life and he subsequently drowned," he said.