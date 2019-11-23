Image caption Tractors were brought in to pull cars and caravans out of the mud

This year's rain-hit National Eisteddfod made a loss of almost £159,000, its organisers have said.

In August, Maes B and the campsite were closed and tractors were brought in to tow vehicles out of the mud at the event in Llanrwst, Conwy county.

A decision to pay artists and refund tickets "affected finances greatly", National Eisteddfod of Wales said.

It announced an independent report into the decision to hold the event in Llanrwst despite flooding concerns.

It was announced in 2017 that the market town would host the 2019 event.

Then in March this year it announced it was moving to a different site in Llanrwst following significant flooding.

Natural Resources Wales said it told organisers of their "concerns about flooding on the site" but organisers did not engage with it until December 2018.

Image caption The car park south of the Eisteddfod maes was turned into a mud bath

At the time, the Eisteddfod said it would look at what lessons it could learn.

Eisteddfod Court President and Chair of the Management Board, Ashok Ahir, said: "It's important that the success of the Conwy County Eisteddfod is not overlooked due to the bad weather at the end of the week...

"We had some additional expense on the Maes at the end of the week to ensure the health and safety of our visitors, and to make sure we had ample car parking available...

"A number of other festivals across the UK had to be cancelled or close due to the weather, but I'm pleased that our forward planning enabled us to keep the Maes itself open."

He said the loss would be paid for using the Eisteddfod's central funds and which fund-raising would then replenish.

Eisteddfod chief executive Betsan Moses added: "Many people have said that the Conwy County Eisteddfod was a memorable week.

"The weather may have beaten Maes B at the end of the week, but the festival itself carried on."