Image caption About 100 people took part in a protest in Cardiff on Saturday

About 100 people have taken part in a protest outside the Senedd against waste incinerators.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) confirmed the next phase of testing had begun at the Barry biomass plant in the Vale of Glamorgan.

People have said they are concerned about potential air pollution.

An NRW spokesperson said it would continue to regulate the site in accordance with the conditions of its environmental permit.

The spokesperson added this phase included the commissioning of the turbine, generator set and woodchip systems.

Image caption People held up placards and the protest heard speeches from those against the plans at the Senedd on Saturday

The biomass power plant, which has faced opposition from residents and politicians, will burn waste wood at high temperatures in a process called gasification to generate electricity.

James Alderman, a member of the Residents Against the CF3 Incinerator protest group, said the protest was against waste incinerators generally - not just Barry.

"We don't feel that there's any further requirement for incinerators, we certainly don't feel incinerators should be built within 400 metres of schools, we feel that the roads are already clogged up enough... and we're worried about the air pollution.

"These things put out the same nitrogen oxides as a 5-7km stretch of motorway, why would you put that by a school? It needs to be stopped and then we need to do a referendum about stopping all incinerators.

"We simply do not know what the dangers are yet."

Image caption Campaigners say the full risks of air pollution are not yet known

An NRW spokesperson said the operator was keeping it informed about the work and with progress on the requirements and measures to reduce noise levels.

"Our officers will be monitoring these activities by carrying out checks, visits, and technical audits on all aspects of site operation to ensure the operator meets the stringent controls in its permit," the spokesperson added.

"We are encouraging the operator to keep the local community updated on how the operations at the plant are progressing."