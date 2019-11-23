Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption A report says about a quarter of the savings Powys council needs to make are "unachievable"

Powys council will have to review its children's budget to try and make savings, its head of finance has said.

More than £5.3m needed in savings to balance the council's budget is "not deliverable", the document due to be discussed on Monday says.

The position has been improving, but the report shows several departments are struggling to make cuts.

The overspends are in children's and adult services and highways, transport and recycling.

Finance portfolio holder Aled Davies will be quizzed about the financial overview on Monday and it will be discussed again at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The council needs to make £21.7m of savings for 2019-20, but according to the report about a quarter of this is "considered to be unachievable".

Head of finance Jane Thomas said: "The continued gap in the delivery of savings and the proposals to address this must be resolved quickly, as this will continue to impact on the budget in future years.

"The leadership team must review the Children's Service budget position and consider how the continued level of expenditure and under delivery of savings is to be addressed."