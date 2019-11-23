Wales

Wales weather: Forecasters warn of flooding and disruption

  • 23 November 2019
The warning Image copyright Met Office
Image caption The warning covers Swansea, Cardiff and Merthyr Tydfil

Forecasters have warned of flooding and disruption in south Wales as heavy rainfall is expected over the weekend and into Monday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain until 18:00 GMT on Saturday.

There is a further warning in place between 16:00 GMT on Sunday and 10:00 GMT on Monday.

It covers an area from the east of Cardiff to Swansea in the west and Merthyr Tydfil in the north.

Some homes and businesses are likely to flood, travel could be disrupted and power cuts are likely, it said.

