An £800m waste-to-energy incinerator is expected to be fully operational soon following some "teething troubles".

The first waste deliveries arrived at the Parc Adfer facility at Deeside Industrial Park, Flintshire, in August.

However, it had to shutdown temporarily in October due to issues with a water system and some waste had to be sent to a landfill site, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A Flintshire council report said "rigorous testing" was being completed.

The unit, operated by Wheelabrator Technologies, will be able to process up to 200,000 tonnes of non-recyclable rubbish a year taken from five of the six local authority areas across north Wales, apart from Wrexham.

A contingency plan was put in place during the shutdown and rubbish from Anglesey and Gwynedd council areas had to be taken to a landfill site in Johnstown, near Wrexham, on one day.

A report to Flintshire council said waste was diverted away from landfill sites until the unit reopened.

"In summary, the commissioning of Parc Adfer has been progressing well and, despite some minor teething troubles, overall the early operations have been successful. A seamless and trouble free transition to full services is expected in December," it said.

It has been estimated the plant will generate enough renewable energy to power more than 30,000 homes.