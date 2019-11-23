Image copyright Google Image caption Firefighters were called to the property at 01:20 GMT

Three people had to be rescued from a first-floor window following a house fire in Cardiff.

The occupants were treated at the scene by paramedics but did not need to go to hospital, according to the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Three crews extinguished the electrical blaze which started in the downstairs living room, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The incident happened in the early hours at Coed Y Gores, Pentwyn.

A fire service spokesperson said: "The occupiers of the property had working smoke alarms which raised the alarm early and, combined with closed doors to the room where the fire started, have prevented this from being a more serious incident."