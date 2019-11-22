Image copyright Google Image caption Shafiul Islam was found at a property on Tewkesbury Walk in the Shaftesbury area of Newport

Two more men have been charged with murder after a man died a week after being found with serious injuries.

Shafiul Islam, 22, from Newport, was found at a property in Tewkesbury Walk in the city on 14 November.

The 40-year-old Cardiff man and a man, 32, from Newport, have also been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Conlan Dunnion, 22, from Newport, appeared in court on Thursday also charged with murder.

Two other men, aged 41 and 46, and a 37-year-old woman, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder before Mr Islam died, have been released while inquiries continue.

The men charged on Friday have been remanded in custody and will now appear in front of magistrates in Newport on Saturday.

Gwent Police said the force is continuing to support the family of Mr Islam.