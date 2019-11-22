Image caption Meredydd Francis is a former captain of semi-professional team RGC 1404

A former rugby player admitted grabbing a police officer's testicles and throwing him in a "dump tackle".

Meredydd Francis, 25, attacked traffic PC Richard Priamo, punching and kicking him until he lost consciousness.

Francis, of Southsea, Wrexham, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm at Mold Crown Court.

Appearing on video link from HMP Altcourse, Liverpool, Francis said he wanted to be sentenced as soon as possible.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption PC Richard Priamo has thanked people for their support after he was released from hospital

However, Judge Niclas Parry said he wanted to give PC Priamo the chance to give his victim impact statement in person.

Francis, who captained Colwyn Bay-based side RGC 1404, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 5 December.