Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harry Baker's body was found at Barry docks in the early hours of 28 August

Eight people have denied the murder of a 17-year-old whose body was found at a docks.

Harry Baker's body was found at Barry docks, Vale of Glamorgan, in the early hours of 28 August.

At Cardiff Crown Court on Friday eight people aged between 16 and 61 were remanded in custody after entering not guilty pleas to the charge of murder.

Judge Neil Bidder set a date of February 2020 for a trial to take place at Newport Crown Court.

It is expected to last between six and eight weeks.

The defendants are: