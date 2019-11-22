Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption James Evans was sentenced at Mold Crown Court

A man who expected a sexual encounter from a dating app was instead badly beaten and burgled.

The victim left his front door open for the man he met on Fab Guys.

Instead of sex, he lost two teeth in a beating and was so scared, he jumped from his first floor window in his underwear during the October attack.

James Evans, 24, of Bryn Gwenfro, Wrexham, was given four years after admitting burglary with violence and assault at Mold Crown Court.

The court heard the defendant identified his victim as a vulnerable man advertising for company on a gay site.

After contacting him, they both agreed to meet for sex, with the complainant leaving the door of his house in Tanyfron, Wrexham, open and waiting in his bedroom.

Wearing gloves, with his face covered, Evans entered the house, intending to tie him with a bag strap.

He firstly put the complainant in a choke hold and beat him before stealing his mobile phone and motorbike, which he later sold to buy drugs.

Prosecutor David Mainstone said the complainant had decided not to give evidence, with Evans making a frank confession.

He admitted his only intention was to steal from someone who had put himself in a vulnerable position.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The men met half an hour after chatting on dating app Fab Guys

The court heard how the victim escaped and jumped from the window in his underwear before banging on his neighbour's door at 05:30.

Defence barrister Paul Abraham said they were an unusual set of circumstances with elements of planning.

However, he said Evans had gone to the house "on the spur of the moment" half an hour after first chatting and had not given adequate thought to what he was doing.

Judge Niclas Parry said the facts of the case were not only unusual but extremely worrying.

"These were pre-meditated, pre-planned offences," he said, adding: "You targeted someone you know to be vulnerable."

Following the case, investigating officer Det Con Gemma Mary Smith said it was important a "strong message" was sent out.

"North Wales Police and the courts will not tolerate offences of this nature and offenders can expect a long time in prison," she said.