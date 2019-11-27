Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Team BRIT hopes to be the first all-disabled racing team to compete in Le Mans

"I don't like going around that roundabout. It's memories, every single time."

Andy Tucker was seriously injured when the motorbike he was riding was in collision with a car on the Coldra roundabout in Newport in 2013.

The crash left him with depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and an array of physical challenges.

But despite his injuries the 31-year-old from Llandevaud, in Newport, has since become a racing driver.

He has joined Team BRIT, which is aiming to be the first all-disabled racing team to compete in one of the biggest races in the world - Le Mans in France.

The team uses cars with special hand controls that mean drivers do not have to use their feet.

Andy first had a go in April. "It was amazing, absolutely amazing," he said.

"I just remember flying down the Donington straight. It was absolutely unreal. I haven't experienced anything really like it."

Image caption The team uses cars with special hand controls so drivers do not have to use their feet

It is welcome respite as Andy is in constant pain and simple tasks have become a challenge: "Physically, I'm still struggling to walk, I'm having to use crutches.

"Making a cup of tea, something as simple as that, I can't put the sugar in because I have a shaky hand. I've got one arm longer than the other, so it's difficult to find clothes that fit."

'I just can't face it'

He said he finds it difficult to talk about the emotional toll the crash has had on him: "One of the mental health specialists I saw, he was a biker.

"He took me to his garage to show me his motorbike and I can just remember streams of tears coming down my face.

"I pretty much ran back to the house, hobbling as best as I can.

"Afterwards he asked why that was, and I said 'I just can't face it, it's so difficult to deal with at times'. Even talking about it, I get really antsy."

Image caption Andy's injuries mean he finds walking challenging

But he has found joining the team has had a positive impact of his life: "I've made so many new friends through it.

"It gets me out of the house, gives me something to focus on.

"If I hadn't gone and done it, I would probably still be sat in my bedroom doing absolutely nothing, waiting on the next surgery or the next appointment I've got medically.

"Our little motto is 'believe and achieve' and they've really helped me do that."