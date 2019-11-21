Wales

Powys council food justice champion to tackle hunger issues

  • 21 November 2019
Image caption Councillors are set to discuss the findings on food poverty in the local authority area

A councillor is set to be appointed to deliver food justice and tackle food poverty in a local authority area.

The plan also aims to see a non-profit organisation set up to help people learn to cook, eat a healthy diet, grow their own food and waste less food.

Powys council has been looking into the extent of the problem and what can be done since July.

A meeting will now be arranged for councillors to discuss findings on the extent of the problems.

Newtown East councillor Joy Jones, who is also its anti-poverty champion, has been nominated as a possible lead member with responsibility of delivering food justice, according to the Local Democracy Reporting service.

