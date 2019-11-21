Image copyright Google Image caption Shafiul Islam was found at a property on Tewkesbury Walk in the Shaftesbury area of Newport

A man has been charged with murder after a man died a week after being found with serious injuries.

Shafiul Islam, 22, from Newport, was found at a property in on Tewkesbury Walk in the city on 14 November. He later died in hospital.

Conlan Dunnion, 22, from Newport, appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with his murder.

A 41-year-old Cardiff man and a man, 32, from Newport, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two men, aged 41 and 46 - one from Neath and the other from Pontardawem and a 37-year-old woman from Neath arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, before Mr Islam died, have been released while inquiries continue.

Mr Dunnion has been remanded in custody and will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.