Image copyright Family photo Image caption Samantha Brousas had just started a new job when her condition deteriorated

A woman who died from sepsis was forced to wait in an ambulance for almost three hours because there were no hospital beds, an inquest has heard.

Samantha Brousas, 49, from Gresford, Wrexham, died on 23 February 2018.

Paramedic Steffan Jarvis said that two days before she died he assessed her at home as high risk and critically ill.

But he told the Ruthin inquest Wrexham Maelor Hospital was in chaos and he was told: "We've got no beds. You'll have to put her name on the list."

Mr Jarvis said he and his colleague Kelvin Watkiss had assessed Ms Brousas as having a national early warning score (News) of 11 and a decision was made to take her to hospital.

He said she was assessed further in the back of the ambulance at her home and the News score increased to 14, indicating she was "high-risk, critically ill".

Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Brousas was taken by ambulance to Wrexham Maelor Hospital two days before she died

Based on the readings they felt "sepsis was the obvious cause for Sam's illness", Mr Jarvis said.

But a decision was made not to pre-alert the hospital that they were on their way with a critically-ill patient and she was transported without lights and sirens.

"We knew the demand and the chaos that was happening at the department," he said, explaining earlier in the day he had waited outside the hospital for three hours.

'Colds over new year'

He said on arrival he spoke to the nurse in charge, Karen Davies, and told her about the News score and that they suspected sepsis.

He said he was told there were no beds and to wait outside.

On Wednesday, Ms Brousas' partner of eight years, Simon Goacher, told the hearing he and his partner had both had common colds over the new year period but while his condition had cleared up, Ms Brousas' had not.

He said her condition deteriorated four days before she died, causing her to miss work.

The hearing continues.