Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Peter Davies admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply

A former Wales youth international rugby player has been sentenced to two years in a young offenders' institution for drug dealing.

Peter Davies, 19, who had been with the Newport Gwent Dragons, started using cocaine when told his future in the game was over after an injury, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He was caught with nearly 30g of cocaine with a value of about £1,500.

Davies admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply on 22 July.

The court heard he began selling drugs, using an electric pushbike to deliver it to customers in Newport.

When arrested on the street, he shouted to friends: "Tell the boys what's going on. I'll see them in a couple of years."

'Lost his job'

Prosecutor Tom Roberts said Davies, of Beaufort Place in Newport, "had a very bright future ahead of him before he became caught up in drugs".

Scott Bowen, defending, said Davies had "suffered an injury that put an end to his rugby career at the age of 18".

"He felt down and started using cocaine. He then lost his job," he said.

He said Davies became involved in drugs "through naivety and exploitation".

Judge Carl Harrison said the offence was too serious for him to consider imposing a suspended sentence.