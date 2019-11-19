Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Daisy Earp received a bravery award from North Wales Police

A six-year-old has been hailed an "inspiration" after calling the emergency services when her mother fell unconscious.

Daisy Earp, from Kinmel Bay, Conwy, dialled 999 when her mother Nicola, 48, who has diabetes, suffered a hyperglycaemic episode on 12 October.

The girl, who was alone with her mother, directed crews to their home and to her mother's medication.

She has been presented with a bravery award by North Wales Police.

Daisy remained on the line as the call handler's "eyes and ears", giving updates on her mother's condition until police - who were first on the scene - arrived, the force said.

Her mother, who has since made a full recovery and did not require hospital treatment, said: "I did not know what was going on until I woke up, but I am incredibly proud of Daisy. I didn't realise that she actually saved my life."

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption "She made it so easy for me," said call handler Ray Lever

Call handler Ray Lever said: "It was one of those calls you dread taking because you know it's going to be stressful for the caller but Daisy made it so easy for me.

"Despite the mobile connection being terrible, she did everything I said - checked her mum's breathing, kept trying to wake her up and stayed calm."

Chief Supt Neill Anderson praised Daisy for her "brave actions" in a difficult situation.

"She is an inspiration to other young people," he said.