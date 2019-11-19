Image caption North Wales Hospital is set to be turned into hundreds of homes

A multi-million pound makeover has been proposed for a Victorian asylum that has suffered a history of vandalism and arson.

The plan will see North Wales Hospital, in Denbigh, Denbighshire, turned into 300 new homes.

Builders claim the work will see a £75m boost to the local economy.

The project will see the central section of the Victorian Grade II* listed building restored.

Ruthin developers Jones Brothers has begun a pre-application consultation.

They will then submit a planning application to Denbighshire County Council for the first phase of work.

The derelict site has been a magnet for vandals since it closed in 1995.

Denbighshire council's Graham Boase said that it has been seeking to secure a compulsory purchase order:

"So that the land is transferred from the off-shore company based in the British Virgin Isles to a developer who is committed to regenerating the site through a quality development that secures the future of the main listed building, while bringing longer term economic benefits to the town of Denbigh and the wider area."

Image caption North Wales Hospital has been targeted by arsonists and vandals since its 1995 closure

That has now been secured.

Mr Boase said the authority were working with Jones Bros to explore how to regenerate the site.

The intention is for the U-shaped central section and façade to be restored and turned into flats, shops, restaurants and a gym.

Mr Boase said: "Any planning application that is submitted by Jones Bros following this consultation exercise will be subject to a full public consultation exercise and any decision will be made at a future planning committee meeting."

Image caption The council needed to compulsory purchase the site before they could plan its future

Development is expected to take 10 years.

Helen Morgan, of Jones Brothers, said: "It is our intention to create a development that is sympathetic to the area and that restores the vital links between this historic site and the town."

There will be a public consultation at Denbigh Library on 2 December from 13:00 GMT to 19:00 GMT.