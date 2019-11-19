George North and Becky James expecting baby next April
Wales' best-known sporting couple are expecting a baby, they have announced.
Rugby star George North and Olympic cyclist Becky James got married in June as the Ospreys winger prepared for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The 27-year-olds are now enjoying a "babymoon as well as a honeymoon" in The Maldives, double Rio silver medallist James said on Instagram.
She said "Baby North" was due next April.
The couple got engaged in December 2017, a few months after James announced her retirement from the sport.
She now runs a baking business, while North, who has won 91 caps for Wales, plays for the Swansea-based Ospreys rugby team.