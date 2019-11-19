Image copyright NWP Roads Policing Unit Image caption Firefighters spent a number of hours putting out the fire

A large lorry fire has closed a main road on Anglesey.

The blaze broke out on the vehicle at about 02:30 GMT Tuesday as it was travelling on the A55.

Firefighters from Holyhead and Rhosneigr tackled the fire, near Junction Five at Rhosneigr, with it out by 05:45.

The eastbound carriageway has now reopened but the westbound carriageway remains closed with diversions in place.