Anglesey lorry fire: Large blaze closes A55 westbound
- 19 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A large lorry fire has closed a main road on Anglesey.
The blaze broke out on the vehicle at about 02:30 GMT Tuesday as it was travelling on the A55.
Firefighters from Holyhead and Rhosneigr tackled the fire, near Junction Five at Rhosneigr, with it out by 05:45.
The eastbound carriageway has now reopened but the westbound carriageway remains closed with diversions in place.