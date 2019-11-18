Image copyright Met Office Image caption Fog is likely to cause travel disruption on Tuesday morning

Dense fog and freezing patches are forecast to affect parts of Wales on Tuesday morning.

A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office covering Flintshire, Powys and Wrexham.

Travel disruption is "likely" and motorists have been warned visibility could be less than 100m (328ft).

Bus and train travel could also be affected, as well as flights, with the fog expected to gradually lift by lunchtime.