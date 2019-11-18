Yellow fog warning across Flintshire, Powys and Wrexham
- 18 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Dense fog and freezing patches are forecast to affect parts of Wales on Tuesday morning.
A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office covering Flintshire, Powys and Wrexham.
Travel disruption is "likely" and motorists have been warned visibility could be less than 100m (328ft).
Bus and train travel could also be affected, as well as flights, with the fog expected to gradually lift by lunchtime.