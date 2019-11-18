Image caption The crash happened on a stretch of road at Comins Coch, near Aberystwyth

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a collision between two cars.

An 18-year-old passenger in a Vauxhall Astra died while the driver remains in a critical condition.

The crash happened on the A487 at Comins Coch, near Aberystwyth, in Ceredigion on Saturday night.

Police inquiries found a third car was involved, the 18-year-old driver of which has been arrested and released on bail.

Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.