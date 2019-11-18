Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured.

Police had made an appeal after finding the man at a house in Shaftesbury, Newport, on Thursday.

A man aged 46 and a woman, 37, both from Neath, a 22-year-old man from Newport and 41-year-old man from Pontardawe have been arrested.

Gwent Police said they were in custody and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

In particular, anyone who was in the Tewkesbury Walk, Evans Street, Shaftesbury Street and Glastonbury Close areas of Newport, between 18:30 GMT on Thursday and 12:30 on Friday.