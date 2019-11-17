Wales

Aberystwyth crash: Woman, 18, dies in two-car collision

  • 17 November 2019

An 18-year-old woman has died after a two-car crash in Ceredigion.

The woman was a passenger in a black Vauxhall Astra, which collided with a silver Audi A6 on the A487 at Commins Coch in Aberystwyth.

Three other people were taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after the crash, which happened at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday.

Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.

Police closed the road for several hours after the crash.

