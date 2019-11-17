Wales

Mancot house fire: Woman, 80, dies after blaze

  • 17 November 2019
Prince William Gardens, Mancot Image copyright Google
Image caption The fire happened at a house at Prince William Gardens, Mancot

An 80-year-old woman has died following a house fire in Flintshire.

She was taken to hospital having suffered burns but had since died after the fire at Prince William Gardens, in Mancot, on Friday evening.

The blaze was tackled by two crews after North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was alerted by a monitoring system at the property.

The fire service said in a statement that the cause of the blaze was being investigated.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites