Image caption South Wales Police were called to Queen Street in Cardiff

Two people have been arrested after a disturbance in a busy city centre street on Saturday night.

Police were called to Queen Street in Cardiff at about 20:00 GMT after reports of disorder involving a large number of young people.

An 18-year-old man from Llandaff and 15-year-old boy from Llanrumney were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

The man is in custody, while the boy has been released under investigation.