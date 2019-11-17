Cardiff Queen Street disturbance sees two people arrested
- 17 November 2019
Two people have been arrested after a disturbance in a busy city centre street on Saturday night.
Police were called to Queen Street in Cardiff at about 20:00 GMT after reports of disorder involving a large number of young people.
An 18-year-old man from Llandaff and 15-year-old boy from Llanrumney were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
The man is in custody, while the boy has been released under investigation.