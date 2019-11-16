Wales raises £2.3m for Children in Need

Image caption The EastEnders teamed up with Strictly professionals

More than £2.3m has been raised in Wales for Children in Need, taking the UK total to £47.9m.

James Bird, the charity's officer for Wales, praised all who held events, from cake sales to a sponsored bounce by a day care group in Pembrokeshire.

Children in Need is the BBC's charity and raises money for disadvantaged young people around the country.

The telethon featured stars, including EastEnders actors dancing with Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

Wales raised £2.45m last year.