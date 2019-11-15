Image copyright Heno Image caption Mavis Bran died six days after sustaining severe burns at the chip shop

A man accused of murdering his wife in their chip shop sometimes "put her in a chair" when she "went off on a rant", he told a court.

Geoffrey Bran, 71, denies murdering his wife Mavis Bran, 69, in Hermon, Carmarthenshire, on 23 October 2018.

Mrs Bran died in Morriston Hospital six days after suffering severe burns from a deep fat fryer.

At Swansea Crown Court, Mr Bran denied injuring his wife on the morning of the accident or being aggressive.

He has claimed Mrs Bran sustained the burns when the fryer accidentally fell, while prosecutors say he "threw boiling oil" on his wife.

"It's the only way to shut her up," he explained to the court about the "putting her in the chair" comment.

"She goes off on a rant and at the end of the day you don't even know what she's ranting about.

"Most of the time I'd walk away."

The couple ran The Chipoteria in Carmarthenshire, one of a number of businesses they owned

The jury heard Mr Bran told detectives there had been an argument about burnt fish on the morning of the incident.

Prosecutor Paul Lewis reminded Mr Bran about a police interview when he said "there might have been a few words" and "she was pretty mad".

But he told the court the pair just spoke "in normal fashion" and Mrs Bran sustained the burns in an accident.

"No arguments at all that day. Nothing whatsoever," he told the court.

"She was in a good mood."

Geoffrey Bran denies murdering his wife

Mr Lewis also asked about evidence given by Mrs Bran's friend Caroline Morgan who said she feared her husband would kill her.

"No, I never threatened her. Never threatened anyone in my life," Mr Bran replied.

The case continues.