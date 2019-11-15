Carmarthenshire man to face explosives charge trial
- 15 November 2019
A man charged with a series of offences after chemicals were found at a farm is expected to stand trial in the new year.
Russell Wadge, 57, was arrested in June after counter-terrorism officers searched Baglan Farm in Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire.
He faces 75 charges under the Chemical Weapons Act, the Explosives Substances Act and the Poisons Act.
He has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial in Swansea in January.