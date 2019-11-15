Image copyright Getty Images

On 12 December the UK will go to the polls for the third time since 2015.

Wales will elect 40 of the UK's 650 members of parliament.

Analysis - BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans

Will this be the Brexit election?

Well, already we're seeing the narrative switching to other topics. Many of them, like the NHS, are matters which are in the control of the Welsh Government in Wales.

Despite the promises Welsh parties make on hospitals and schools in this election, the only thing the MPs you elect will have any control over at all will be the amount of the money that flows to the Welsh Government.

It's then up to Welsh Ministers, scrutinised in the Assembly, to decide what to do with that money. No MP can decide how many doctors are recruited in Wales.

As far as Brexit goes, we have the remainer pact affecting 11 of the 40 seats in Wales.

Plaid Cymru, the Lib Dems and the Greens are standing back for each other in these seats - these parties are opposed to Brexit.

The Brexit Party, which wants Brexit to happen, won't stand in the eight seats won by the Conservatives in the 2017 election.

The Tories say they want to get Boris Johnson's deal through in January.

Labour wants to renegotiate the deal and then hold a referendum, but Welsh Labour says they'd back remain come what may.

And then there's money for infrastructure and public services. The manifestos aren't out yet, but all the parties are talking about a more generous approach to public spending. We don't know the specifics yet, or the costings.

