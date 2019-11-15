Image copyright Eirian Evans/Geograph Image caption Black Rock Sands is often packed with cars and visitors on a sunny weekend

Community councillors say they are disappointed plans to increase parking fees at a popular beach have been rejected.

At peak periods in the summer over a thousand cars park at Black Rock Sands in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, where it currently costs £5 to park.

The town council wanted a 10% increase to £5.50 to raise an extra £15,000 annually for the town.

Gwynedd council said it was happy to hold discussions with the town council.

A spokesman said although it had agreed to an increase in Porthmadog, it could not adopt a similar scheme at the beach before further work was carried out into financial implications.

Gwilym Jones, chairman of Porthmadog Town Council said summer traffic caused major problems in area and said local people "should be compensated".