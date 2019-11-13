Caerphilly council propose 7% tax rise amid cuts
Proposals for a 7% rise in council tax in Caerphilly are being considered.
An eight-week consultation will take place over Caerphilly County Borough Council's draft budget for 2020-21, which also includes cuts of £8.49m.
A total of £2m of the cuts will come from the education budget, the council said.
The council's interim leader Barbara Jones said the proposed council tax increase is among the lowest in Wales.
- Apology after leader steps down over shares probe
- Council will not pay claims made by former chief
- Leisure centre closure plan put on hold
Ms Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it had not been an easy task putting the budget together and considerable uncertainty remained.
The consultation will begin on 18 November, although there could be changes when the local government settlement proposals are announced by the Welsh Government.
The council's interim chief executive Christina Harrhy said the authority had minimised cuts to front-line services as much as possible.
"Since 2008-09 we have had £150m taken out of our budget," she said.