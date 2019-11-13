Image copyright Heno Image caption Mavis Bran died six days after sustaining severe burns at the chip shop

A chip shop owner who died after being severely burnt by oil from a deep fat fryer was seen with a black eye in the weeks before her death, Swansea Crown Court has heard.

Geoffrey Bran, 71, denies murdering his wife Mavis Bran, 69, on 23 October 2018.

It is alleged he threw hot oil at The Chipoteria in Hermon, Carmarthenshire.

Mrs Bran died in Swansea's Morriston Hospital, six days after suffering burns at the chip shop.

Friend Cerys Davies said she had seen Mrs Bran cry, and she had said her husband was "nasty" to her.

Ms Davies told the court that when she asked Mrs Bran about her eye she told her she had "walked into something".

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Geoffrey Bran denies murdering his wife

Jurors heard that in the weeks before her death, Mrs Bran featured in an S4C programme about the chip shop but then decided to stop filming.

"I said [to Mrs Bran] 'why would you cancel doing the free advert for the telly' and she said 'Geoff isn't willing for me to do it','" Ms Davies said.

She told the court that Mrs Bran had confided in her about a previous relationship that was violent, and said it was happening again with Mr Bran.

Ms Davies said she last saw her friend two days before her death.

Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption The couple ran The Chipoteria in Carmarthenshire, one of a number of businesses they owned

"Her and Geoff had had a barney," she said.

"She said Geoff had been very nasty to her since Wednesday."

Ms Davies said her friend had her head in her hands and told her: "Cerys I am frightened. I think he is going to kill me".

Another friend, Caroline Morgan, told the court on Tuesday, that Mrs Bran called her on the day of the incident "screaming down the phone begging for help and crying".

She said when she arrived 40 minutes later no-one had called the emergency services and Mrs Bran was "rocking back and forth like a little old lady".

Ms Morgan said Mr Bran said his wife had slipped and pulled the fryer over herself.

The trial continues.