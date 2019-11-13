Body of man found in house after fire in Wrexham
- 13 November 2019
A man has died following a fire at a house in Wrexham.
Two North Wales Fire and Rescue Service appliances went to a property in Castle Mews, Holt, just after 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The body of a man, believed to be in his 80s, was found inside the house by firefighters.
A joint investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out by the fire service and North Wales Police.