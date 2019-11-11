Image caption Michelle Jones said her father heard a "really loud" bang

A home in Newport has been gutted in a "devastating" blaze, which a family suspects was caused by a firework.

Michelle Jones said her father, Graham Lloyd, heard a "really loud" bang at about 21:30 GMT on Bonfire Night.

Mr Lloyd, who uses a wheelchair managed to escape unharmed with another relative, and no other family members were in the house at the time.

Gwent Police said it had been made aware and was treating the fire as suspicious.

Ms Jones said neighbours saw "two kids running from the alleyway" and the family was "pretty sure it was a firework" that started the blaze.

A "few sticks of rocket" were found in the alleyway later, she added.

Image caption The Lloyd family's property went up in flames on 5 November

Image caption Gwent Police said it was treating the fire as suspicious

"This is their home, they've lived here for 40 years," Ms Jones said.

"It's devastating, they won't be returning here for a very long time.

"Usually this is a happy place for Christmas and it won't be this year."