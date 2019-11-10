Missing Caerphilly man's body found near industrial estate
- 10 November 2019
A body has been found after a man was reported missing, police have said.
Gareth Morris, 37, from Blackwood, Caerphilly county, was reported missing to Gwent Police on Friday.
The force said a body was found near to New Tredegar Industrial Estate, New Tredegar, on Saturday at about 12:50 GMT.
His family have been informed and formal identification has since taken place with the body confirmed as that of Mr Morris.
Officers are not treating his death as suspicious at this time.