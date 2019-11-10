Body of man, 35, found in canal in Newport
- 10 November 2019
The body of a man has been found in a canal, police said.
Gwent Police received a call from a member of the public at about 08:00 GMT on Saturday, reporting seeing a body near to Penybryn Close and Mill Heath, Bettws, Newport.
Officers said a 35-year-old man from Bettws was confirmed dead at the scene and his family had been informed.
The force said it was not treating the death as suspicious.