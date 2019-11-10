Wales marks Remembrance Sunday

Image copyright © WMR-6640 Image caption A service will be held at the Welsh National War Memorial

A national service of remembrance is due to take place in Cardiff as Wales commemorates those who lost their lives in conflict.

Remembrance Sunday services will also take place at the cenotaph in Wrexham with other events in Anglesey, Bangor, Welshpool, Swansea, and elsewhere.

The Welsh National War Memorial hosts the main service at Cathays Park.

Cardiff Lord Mayor Dan De'Ath said it was an opportunity to pay tribute to all who had "sacrificed their lives".

Image caption Wales' National Field of Remembrance opened at Cardiff Castle on Wednesday with about 5,000 tributes and poppies

Detachments from the armed forces will march to the memorial ahead of a service including ex-servicemen and women with Cardiff Arms Park Male Voice Choir and Cardiff Military Wives Choir also attending.

Mr De'Ath said: "We must ensure that future generations continue this tradition and remember the significance that this day has on the freedom we experience today.

"It is also an opportunity for us to give thoughts to those who are currently serving in the forces and the families affected by war."

Ex-serviceman John Nicol, 81 from Llandudno, will be marching at the Cenotaph in London.

Mr Nicol, who served with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME), is taking part in the ceremony with more than 100 other veterans supported by Blind Veterans UK, a national charity for vision-impaired ex-service men and women, after losing his sight five years ago.