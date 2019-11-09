Image copyright Anthony Stockton Image caption The A5 in Capel Curig, Snowdonia, is one of the routes affected

Snow has brought travel disruption across north and mid Wales.

In Powys, the A458 is closed in both directions, with heavy traffic due to snow between A490 Welshpool and B4395 Llangadfan.

North Wales Police warned of "hazardous" conditions on the A470 Bwlch Oerddrws in Gwynedd.

Snowdonia, Wrexham, Llangollen and Mold are among the areas affected by falling snow.

Meanwhile in England, severe flood warnings and rail cancellations remain in many areas after a month's worth of rain fell in a single day.

Other roads affected by the snow include:

A470 Dolgellau to Mallwyd

A458 Llanfair Caereinion to Welshpool

A483 Newtown to Berriew

BBC Wales forecaster Derek Brockway said rain was spreading across Wales with snow in other areas.