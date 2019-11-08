Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Christopher Gadd died outside the Sainsbury's supermarket in Pontllanfraith on 4 March

A learner driver who killed a man by driving into him following an argument has been jailed for five years.

Timothy Higgins, 22, of Blackwood, Caerphilly county, drove into Christopher Gadd, 48, in Sainsbury's car park in Pontllanfraith on 4 March.

He will concurrently serve five years for manslaughter and two 12-month sentences for driving without a licence and insurance.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Higgins showed "no remorse".

The court was read victim impact statements from Mr Gadd's two brothers.

Paul Gadd, who was driving the car in which his brother Christopher was a passenger on the day of the incident, described the day his brother died as "the day my life changed".

Image caption Timothy Higgins had been driving without a licence and insurance

He said he had been suffering from flashbacks since his death.

"I miss him so much. I do not know if I will ever get over what happened," he said.

David Gadd described his brother, who was deaf, as his "best friend".

"Chrissy and I have always lived at home. Chrissy and I relied on each other for everything. My father was killed by a lorry when I was 10 - this has brought that back," he said.

Judge Eleri Rees added she had observed an "immature personality" in Higgins' evidence .

"I could not discern any sign of remorse for your actions," she told him.

"This was an impulsive and stupid act."

Higgins was also banned form driving for four-and-a-half years and will have to take an extended test to be able to drive again.